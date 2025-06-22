Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 63.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $19.31 thousand worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,397.26 or 1.00216988 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,352.28 or 1.00171636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 2,239,975,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

