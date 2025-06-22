Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $20.71 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 114.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,645 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

