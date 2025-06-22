Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VB stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.