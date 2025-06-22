Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

