The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

