SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

