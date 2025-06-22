Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 904 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.