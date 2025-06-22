SK Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

