Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

