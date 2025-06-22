Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,305 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 118,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

GILD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.