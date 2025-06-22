Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

