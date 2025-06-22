DIMO (DIMO) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, DIMO has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $95.40 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,555,841 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.org. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official message board for DIMO is dimo.org/news.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,555,841.6327032 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.05039106 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $96,182.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

