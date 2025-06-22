Lumia (LUMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.70 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Lumia has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumia has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 118,846,221.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.20885448 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $5,055,816.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

