Atmos Advisory LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atmos Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

