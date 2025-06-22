Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $1.37 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hoppy

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.0000162 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,312,852.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

