Gaimin Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $119.56 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,484,486,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,445,559,400 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,484,486,304 with 39,445,559,400 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00013242 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $186,118.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

