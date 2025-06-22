GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,937,117 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

