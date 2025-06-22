Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $403.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average is $389.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

