Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,011.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

