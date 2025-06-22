Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

