Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 105,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 13,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

