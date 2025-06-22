Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.49 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

