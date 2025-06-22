Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

