Inlight Wealth Management LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

