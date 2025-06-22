Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $27.18 million and $6.95 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

