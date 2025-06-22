Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.23 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $325.78 million and $30.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00002007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00002721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,240,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 163,236,014.43384394 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 2.08274577 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 529 active market(s) with $18,866,223.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

