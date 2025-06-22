Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 313 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,011.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

