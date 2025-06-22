The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average of $379.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

