International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $170.41 and a twelve month high of $286.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.