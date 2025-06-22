Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.48. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

