FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.94. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

