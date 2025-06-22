Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.