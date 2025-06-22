Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

