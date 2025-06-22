iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is LVZ Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

