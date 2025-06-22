Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $12.33 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

