Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $112.20 million and $139.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00002699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00001982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,015,362,871 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,015,362,871.44474832 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03033309 USD and is down -17.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $161,562,095.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

