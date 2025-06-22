PaLM AI Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. PaLM AI has a market cap of $15.31 million and $258.77 thousand worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,129,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,129,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.20389863 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $174,857.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

