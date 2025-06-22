H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

