Notcoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $173.60 million and $27.00 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00176253 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $18,228,252.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

