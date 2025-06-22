Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after acquiring an additional 428,502 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $640.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

