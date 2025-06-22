Scroll (SCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.10 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $42.10 million and $17.10 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,556.75 or 0.99853266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,351.83 or 0.99647734 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.22896804 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $12,042,210.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.