Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BIV opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

