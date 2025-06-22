BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.44 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $159.16 or 0.00159630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $149.06 million and $3.44 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,556.75 or 0.99853266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,351.83 or 0.99647734 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 936,557 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 935,536.01912594. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 167.0474226 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,553,335.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

