WAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.25 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $81.44 million and $5.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,556.75 or 0.99853266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,351.83 or 0.99647734 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,409,782,717 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,170,562 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,409,537,478.28415012 with 4,404,925,327.07684994 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.01906235 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,003,012.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

