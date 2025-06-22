Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,843 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,400,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

