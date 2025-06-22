WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,467 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

