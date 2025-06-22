Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

