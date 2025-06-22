CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.60

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $25.60 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.02105055 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

