Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 11,911 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3,254.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

