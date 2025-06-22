Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

